UK minister visits migrant centers to grapple with crisis

She also riled Albania by blaming Albanian criminal gangs for “abusing” Britain's asylum system and modern slavery laws.

Albanian citizens made up about a third of those arriving in small boats so far this year, a large increase compared with previous years. In total, Britain has seen 40,000 migrants crossing the English Channel to reach its shores this year. That's a record high, although the U.K. receives far fewer asylum-seekers compared to European countries such as Italy, Greece, France or Germany.

Albania's prime minister on Thursday blasted Braverman's “crazy narrative” and attempts to “cover up for totally failed policies on borders and on crime.”

“To single out a community, and to talk about gangsters and about criminals, doesn’t sound really something that is very British,” Edi Rama told reporters in Berlin. “(It) sounds more like screams from a madhouse.”

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's office said it is “extremely grateful” for Albania’s co-operation on managing migration, adding that it wanted to “continue to build on” the two countries' working relationship.

Sunak has described the migrant crisis as a “serious and escalating problem." He acknowledged that “not enough” asylum claims are being processed, but maintained his Conservative government was getting a grip on the situation.

On Thursday, Braverman visited a migrant center in the port town of Dover, the scene of a gasoline bomb attack on Sunday, but did not answer reporters’ questions. Police say the firebombing, which slightly injured two staff members, was likely driven by “hate-filled grievance.” The suspect, who killed himself after the attack, reportedly supported far-right causes on social media.

___

Geir Moulson contributed from Berlin.

___

Follow all AP stories about global migration at https://apnews.com/hub/migration.

Credit: Alberto Pezzali Credit: Alberto Pezzali

Credit: Alberto Pezzali Credit: Alberto Pezzali

Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth