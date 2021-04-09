UK mourns Prince Philip; leaders honor his service to queen

“He will be remembered most of all for his extraordinary commitment and devotion to The Queen,” Starmer said in a statement.

“For more than seven decades, he has been at her side. Their marriage has been a symbol of strength, stability and hope, even as the world around them changed — most recently during the pandemic. It was a partnership that inspired millions in Britain and beyond.”

World leaders also expressed their sadness. Former U.S. President George Bush and his wife, Laura, offered condolences to the monarch and the entire royal family.

“He represented the United Kingdom with dignity and brought boundless strength and support to the sovereign,'' Bush said in a statement. “Laura and I are fortunate to have enjoyed the charm and wit of his company, and we know how much he will be missed.''

Members of staff attach an announcement, regarding the death of Britain's Prince Philip, to the fence of Buckingham Palace in London, Friday, April 9, 2021. Buckingham Palace officials say Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, has died. He was 99. Philip spent a month in hospital earlier this year before being released on March 16 to return to Windsor Castle. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham) Credit: Matt Dunham Credit: Matt Dunham