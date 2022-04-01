UK opens criminal probe into P&O Ferries over crew firings

The British government has vowed to reverse the sackings but its option appear limited. It says it will introduce legislation that would force companies like P&O Ferries to pay the U.K. minimum wage at sea, as well as on land. It also has asked British ports to turn away boats carrying seafarers paid below the U.K. minimum wage, which went up Friday to 9.50 pounds ($12.45) an hour.

Hebblethwaite said the average pay of the ferries’ agency crew is 5.50 pounds ($7.20) an hour.