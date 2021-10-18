UK Parliament honors lawmaker slain at constituents' meeting

The House of Commons returned Monday from a three-week break for a session that opened with a prayer from the Speaker’s chaplain, Tricia Hillas, and a minute of silence from hundreds of lawmakers in the chamber.

Then lawmakers from all parties stood recall Amess fondly as a hard-working legislator who never sought high office but, as Johnson put it, “simply wanted to serve the people of Essex,” his home county.

Amess, who was 69, was a social conservative who opposed abortion, campaigned for animal rights and strongly supported Britain’s exit from the European Union.

Labour Party leader Keir Starmer, who often differed with Amess politically, said the late lawmaker held his beliefs “passionately but gently,” and his life was a reminder that “civility matters."

After the tributes lawmakers crossed the street from Parliament to the medieval St. Margaret’s Church, for a service in Amess' memory that included prayers for those who “feel vulnerable in public service.”

The government has ordered a review of lawmakers’ security following the attack on Friday in Leigh-on-Sea, a town in Amess' Southend West constituency about 40 miles (60 kilometers) east of London. British politicians are protected by armed police when they are in Parliament but generally are not given such protection when they meet with constituents in the districts they represent.

That is despite the fact that many politicians say the amount of abuse they receive, both online and in person, has soared in recent years. Police in Wales said Monday they had arrested a 76-year-old man on suspicion of sending a death threat to Labour lawmaker Chris Bryant, the latest in a string of threats to politicians.

Bryant said the tenor of politics was “more sour now than I’ve known it in 20 years.”

While many politicians fear for their safety, most also resist putting more barriers between themselves and the public in a country with a tradition of particular openness where lawmakers regularly hold “surgeries” to hear their constituents' complaints and suggestions.

Johnson said politicians would "never allow those who commit acts of evil to triumph over the democracy and the Parliament that Sir David Amess loved so much.”

The killing has also renewed debate about the threat from people radicalized by Islamic extremist or far-right ideology.

Multiple media outlets have reported that the suspect was referred several years go to a government-sponsored program designed to steer people away from extremism, but was not considered a current subject of interest by the security services.

Ali comes from a family prominent in politics in Somalia. His father, Harbi Ali Kullane, a former adviser to Somalia's prime minister, told the Sunday Times he was "traumatized" by the attack and his son's arrest.

Ali is being questioned at a police station and has not yet been charged or appeared in court. Police have until Friday to charge or release him — though that time can be extended. They are working to determine what, if any, connection he had to Amess and why he targeted the lawmaker, whose meeting with voters was public and open to all.

Amess campaigned for children with disabilities, women with endometriosis and — tirelessly — for the town of Southend to be made a city. The prime minister announced to cheers in Parliament on Monday that the queen had agreed to grant Southend city status.

Amess was also a member of several committees, including the All-Party Parliamentary group for Tamils, which promotes the rights of the ethnic group in Sri Lanka, and was chairman of the All-Party Parliamentary British-Qatar Group, which aims to build ties between the two countries. Amess visited the Gulf state just days before he was killed.

U.K. investigators so far have not found any evidence that the link to Qatar is significant.

On Monday, lawmakers and parliamentary staff left bouquets of flowers and handwritten notes in a courtyard at Parliament. Outside the Methodist church in Leigh-on-Sea, his widow, Julia, wiped away tears as she viewed the many flowers, notes and cards left by local residents.

Amess’ family said in a statement that they were struggling to comprehend what had happened.

“We ask people to set aside their differences and show kindness and love to all,” said Julia Amess and the couple's five children. “This is the only way forward. Set aside hatred and work towards togetherness.”

