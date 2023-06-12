UK parliamentary committee to conclude Boris Johnson 'partygate' inquiry

While Johnson has quit Parliament and will no longer be affected by any decision to suspend him, the committee could choose to apply other sanctions like barring him from entering Parliament's grounds.

Revelations that Johnson and his staff held office parties, birthday celebrations and "wine time Fridays" in 2020 and 2021, at a time when millions were told not to see loved ones or even attend family funerals, angered many Britons and contributed to his downfall. Johnson resigned as prime minister last summer.

Police fined him and other senior officials for violating lockdown rules, but Johnson has insisted to lawmakers that he didn't deliberately mislead Parliament over the gatherings.

He has told the committee he “honestly believed” the five events he attended, including a send-off for a staffer and his own surprise birthday party, were “lawful work gatherings” intended to boost morale among overworked staff members coping with a deadly pandemic.