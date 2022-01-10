UK plans holiday weekend to honor queen's 70 years on throne

The competition will be open to U.K. residents as young as 8 and will be judged by television cooking personalities Mary Berry and Monica Galetti, together with Buckingham Palace head chef Mark Flanagan. The winning recipe will be published ahead of Jubilee weekend so it can be part of the celebrations.

Some 1,400 people have already registered to host Jubilee lunches on June 5, with flagship events set to take place in London and at the Eden Project in Cornwall. The palace expects there will be some 200,000 neighborhood events across the U.K.

The weekend will end with a pageant honoring the monarch’s service and looking ahead to the next 70 years. Dancers, musicians, military personnel and key workers will “tell the story of the Queen’s reign,’’ while children will create a picture of their hopes and aspirations for the planet, the palace said.