UK PM's party rebels prepare to challenge foreign aid cuts

Writing in the Guardian newspaper, Mitchell said the “eyes of the world are truly upon us.’’

“But in this moment Britain is found wanting, because we have removed a foundational piece of our own global leadership,’’ he said. “Britain is the only G-7 nation cutting aid this year.”

Some 1,700 charities, academics and business leaders have written to Johnson to warn that the UK’s “credibility and voice on the international stage will be undermined,” even as he prepares for his first in-person meeting with U.S. president Joe Biden.

“It’s a life-and-death issue," former Labour Party Prime Minister Gordon Brown told the BBC. “We’re actually deciding who lives and who dies, particularly at this point where if we withdraw the money for vaccination it’s the equivalent of pulling away the needle from a kid or from an adult who is sick.''

Solicitor General for England and Wales Lucy Frazer said the pandemic had forced the government to make “tough decisions.”