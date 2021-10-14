UK police boss quits after comments about murder victim

The comments were particularly criticized because they were made as British police came under intense scrutiny after Couzens’ conviction. Cressida Dick, Britain’s most senior police chief, has herself come under pressure to resign and acknowledged that police must work hard to regain the trust of women and the communities they serve.

Allott, who had already apologized and retracted the comments, resigned after his staff gave him a vote of no-confidence Thursday.

“I misspoke and I am devastated at the effect that this has had on victims of crime and the groups that support them,” he said.

He added that he wanted “to restore confidence in the office which I believe will be almost impossible for me to do, and to enable victims’ voices to be heard clearly without the distraction of the continued furor which surrounds me.”