UK police hunt for a man suspected of throwing a 'corrosive substance' that injured 9 in London

Detective Superintendent Alexander Castle called it a “horrific incident.”

Police said nine people had been taken to hospitals: the woman and two children; three adults who came to their assistance; and three police officers. Castle said the officers' injuries were believed to be minor. There was no immediate word on the condition of the others.

Castle said tests were underway to determine what had caused the injuries but “at this stage we believe it to be a corrosive substance.”

He said police were searching for a man who was seen fleeing the scene.