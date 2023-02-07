UK police officer, exposed as serial rapist, jailed for life

“For nearly two decades you were proved right but now a combination of those 12 women, by coming forward, and your police colleagues, by acting on their evidence, have exposed you and brought you low," she added.

The judge said Carrick had attempted to kill himself while on remand in a London high-security prison.

The Metropolitan Police has apologized to victims after it emerged that nine allegations of rape and other crimes were made against Carrick between 2000 and 2021. He was only suspended from the force after his arrest for a rape complaint in 2021.

The case was the latest in a string of scandals to undermine public trust in the Metropolitan Police, the largest police force in Britain. Authorities have put heavy pressure on the police to reform its culture and standards after a series of allegations of misogyny and racism within its ranks.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman, the top government official responsible for policing, said Tuesday that Carrick’s crimes were “a scar on our police.” An inquiry is ongoing into his behavior and decision-making processes around his vetting, she said.