3 found dead and 3 hit by a van in linked incidents in English city of Nottingham, police say

“We believe these three incidents are all linked and we have a man in custody," Meynell said. “This investigation is at its early stages and a team of detectives is working to establish exactly what has happened."

The update came after emergency services flooded central Nottingham in what police called an “ongoing serious incident” in the central English city.

Images on social media showed police standing near cordons at several locations in the city center.

The city’s tram network said it had suspended all services.

Nottingham is a city of about 350,000 some 120 miles (190 kilometers) north of London.

