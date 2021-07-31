UK prime minister's wife says she's pregnant again

“Fertility issues can be really hard for many people, particularly when on platforms like Instagram it can look like everything is only ever going well,’’ she said. “I found it a real comfort to hear from people who had also experienced loss so I hope that in some very small way sharing this might help others too.”

The Johnsons married in May of this year in a private Catholic ceremony at Westminster Cathedral in London. Their first child, Wilfred, was born in April 2020.

The prime minister had four children with his second wife, Marina Wheeler, and has fathered at least one child outside of his marriages.

The baby will be the fourth born to a sitting British prime minister this century. Tony Blair and David Cameron’s wives also had babies while their husbands were in office.

FILE - In this file photo dated Saturday, June 12, 2021, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie walk on the boardwalk as they prepare to greet guests during the G7 meeting in St. Ives, England. In a post on Instagram, Carrie Johnson has said she feels “incredibly blessed to be pregnant again”, expecting the couple’s second child. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, FILE) Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth