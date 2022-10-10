UK prosecutor: Nurse poisoned 2 babies with insulin

Lucy Letby, 32, has been charged with murder in the deaths of five baby boys and two girls, and the attempted murder of five boys and five girls, while she worked at the Countess of Chester Hospital in northwest England between 2015 and 2016. Letby earlier pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Opening her trial at Manchester Crown Court, prosecutor Nick Johnson said that from 2015, the hospital saw a significant rise in the number of babies who were dying or suffering “serious catastrophic collapses.”