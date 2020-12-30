UK puts millions more under tight restrictions as cases soar

He told lawmakers in the House of Commons that the medicines regulator's approval of the vaccine made by British pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca and Oxford University "brings forward the day on which we can lift the restrictions,”

“But…we must act to suppress the virus now, especially as the new variant makes the time between now and then even more difficult.”

Hospitals in the worst-hit areas of London and southern England are becoming increasingly overstretched, with ambulances unable to unload patients at some hospitals where all the beds are occupied. There are more people in hospitals with COVID-19 now than at the first peak of the outbreak in April.

Britain has recorded more than 71,000 confirmed coronavirus deaths, the second-highest death toll in Europe after Italy. The country reported a record number of new confirmed cases on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine and another already in use developed by U.S. drugmaker Pfizer and Germany company BioNTech meant “there are plenty of reasons for people to be optimistic about the spring.”

However, Johnson said, “people should not in any way think that this is over.”

The busy entrance of a hospital in London, Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020. Reports say that pressure on the NHS is rising and it is absolutely critical that people follow the rules and do everything they can to stop the spread, especially of the new variant of this virus that transmits so much faster.UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Wednesday the Oxford-AstraZeneca drug approval will accelerate Britain's coronavirus vaccination programme.(AP Photo/Frank Augstein) Credit: Frank Augstein Credit: Frank Augstein

