UK Queen shrugs off health issues, attends Philip service

“Through his passionate commitment, he drew others to himself in admiration and respect and, in the case of those who lived and worked most closely to him, genuine love,” Conner said.

There were also subtler honors, delivered as the royals often do through their clothing choices. Elizabeth, her daughter, Princess Anne, and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, were all dressed in dark green - echoing Philip’s livery color of Edinburgh Green.

Also wearing green was Doyin Sonibare, 28, who won top honors from the Duke of Edinburgh Award, created by Philip to teach young people confidence and life skills through outdoor activities and community service. More than 6.7 million teenagers and young adults have taken part in the program since 1956.

Sonibare delivered the primary tribute to Philip, thanking him for creating a program that gave her the tools she needed to get her first job, go on to university and now study for a Ph.D. in sickle cell research.

The culmination of the program is an overnight expedition, something that frightened a teenager from East London who had never been camping before and had a fear of climbing steep hills.

“I kept thinking I was going to trip up, roll down the mountain and it’s lights out for Doyin,’’ she said. “Fortunately for me, that didn’t happen. … I remember thinking to myself, if I could complete this expedition, I can do anything; even though at the time I was 18 and unsure about my future.”

The entrances to Westminster Abbey were lined by winners of the program’s top honor, the Gold Award, as well as members of youth cadet associations - a touch requested by Philip.

There were also prayers, offered in tribute to Philip’s faith, and the congregation joined in singing “Guide Me, O Thou Great Redeemer,” which wasn’t possible at his funeral because of restrictions that banned singing. The queen sang along.

Britain’s royal family attended, with Prince Charles sitting beside his mother and Prince William just behind her.

Also taking part were many of Philip’s friends, and some 30 foreign royals, including Prince Albert of Monaco, Denmark’s Queen Margrethe, King Harald and Queen Sonja of Norway, and King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain.

The service was brief — Philip was known for hating a fuss — with the queen walking out of the church less than 50 minutes after she walked in. But it did give Britain a chance to offer a note of thanks to the man who at the queen’s coronation in 1953 swore to be her “liege man of life and limb.’’

It was also a family occasion, showing that the Windsors will stick together even through the rough patches.

Andrew’s role underscored that he is still member of the family, even after the scandal caused by his links to Epstein forced him to step back from public duties. The prince earlier this month settled a lawsuit filed by an American woman who alleged she was forced to have sex with him when she was 17. Andrew denies the allegations.

“This was the Queen endorsing Andrew after he paid millions to a woman he says he has no recollection of ever meeting,’’ royal analyst Peter Hunt wrote on Twitter. “Either Charles and William didn’t intervene –- or they did and failed to stop the prince performing such a high profile role at his father’s memorial service.’’

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II is driven in to attend a Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh at Westminster Abbey in London, Tuesday, March 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

FILE - Britain's Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, attends the official opening of the annual Field of Remembrance at Westminster Abbey in London, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016. Senior royals from around the world are gathering Tuesday, March 29, 2022 for a memorial service for Queen Elizabeth II's late husband at Westminster Abbey that will incorporate hymns and other touches dropped from his funeral last year due to the pandemic. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, file)

Royal fans gather to watch to watch people arrive to attend a Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh at Westminster Abbey in London, Tuesday, March 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

A Royal fan waves a flag showing Britain's Queen Elizabeth II as crowds gather ahead of a Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh at Westminster Abbey in London, Tuesday, March 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

A Royal fan waves a flag showing Queen Elizabeth II as crowds gather ahead of a Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh at Westminster Abbey in London, Tuesday, March 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

A Royal fan dressed in Union flag style clothing, as crowds gather ahead of a Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh at Westminster Abbey in London, Tuesday, March 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

Britain's Prince William and Kate, The Duchess of Cambridge with their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte arrive to attend a Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh at Westminster Abbey in London, Tuesday, March 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrives to attend a Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh at Westminster Abbey in London, Tuesday, March 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

Britain's Prince Charles arrives to attend a Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh at Westminster Abbey in London, Tuesday, March 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Andrew, right, arrive for a Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, at Westminster Abbey in London, Tuesday, March 29, 2022. (Richard Pohle/Pool via AP)

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Andrew, center right, arrive for a Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, at Westminster Abbey in London, Tuesday, March 29, 2022. (Richard Pohle/Pool via AP)

Britain's Prince Andrew attends a Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, at Westminster Abbey in London, Tuesday, March 29, 2022. (Richard Pohle/Pool via AP)

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson shakes hands with the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby before a Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, at Westminster Abbey in London, Tuesday, March 29, 2022. (Richard Pohle/Pool via AP)

Britain's Kate, Duchess of Cambridge and her daughter Princess Charlotte leave after a Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, at Westminster Abbey in London, Tuesday, March 29, 2022. (Richard Pohle/Pool via AP)

Members of the congregation sing during a Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, at Westminster Abbey in London, Tuesday, March 29, 2022. (Richard Pohle/Pool via AP)

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II attends a Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, at Westminster Abbey in London, Tuesday, March 29, 2022. (Richard Pohle/Pool via AP)

Britain's Prince Andrew attends a Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, at Westminster Abbey in London, Tuesday, March 29, 2022. (Richard Pohle/Pool via AP)

Margareta of Romania and her husband Prince Radu arrive for the Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, at Westminster Abbey in London, Tuesday, March 29, 2022. (Kirsty O'Connor/PA via AP)