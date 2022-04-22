UK royals postpone Grenada leg of Caribbean tour

During a speech in Jamaica, William expressed his “profound sorrow” for slavery but stopped short of offering an apology.

William also recognized the changing nature of the connections between Britain and its former colonies and said it was up to the people of these nations to decide whether to continue their links to the crown.

“We support with pride and respect your decisions about your future,” William said during a speech in Nassau, the capital of the Bahamas. “Relationships evolve. Friendship endures.”

The Earl and Countess of Wessex were likely to face similar calls for a British apology during a visit to Grenada, where activists had requested an audience with the royal couple.

The itinerary for the remainder of their trip is decidedly non-political.

In Antigua and Barbuda, Edward and Sophie will hear about the importance of sport in the community and attend a reception for local artisans and non-profit organizations.

While visiting Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Edward will meet athletes training for the Commonwealth Games and Sophie will speak to women in leadership roles about the community’s response to the eruption of the La Soufriere Volcano.

In Saint Lucia, the couple plan to visit the Pigeon Island National Landmark and the Sulphur Springs, a dormant volcano whose mud baths are a tourist attraction. They will also attend a service to mark the queen’s 70-year reign.

The royals are visiting the three nations as representatives of Queen Elizabeth II, who celebrates the 70th anniversary of her reign this year. During those seven decades she has been the head of state for the United Kingdom and 14 “realms” that were once colonies of the British Empire and are now independent countries.