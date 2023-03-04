UK says Falklands are British as Argentina seeks new talks

Argentina has long claimed sovereignty over the islands, which are about 300 miles (480 kilometers) from South America and home to some 3,500 people.

Argentina argues that the islands were illegally taken from it in 1833. Britain, which says its territorial claim dates to 1765, sent a warship to the islands in 1833 to expel Argentine forces who had sought to establish sovereignty over the territory.

Argentina invaded the islands in 1982, triggering a two-month war that claimed the lives of 255 British service members, three islanders and 649 Argentine personnel. The Argentine forces were ultimately expelled and Britain reasserted its control.

Residents in 2013 voted overwhelmingly in favor of remaining an overseas territory of the United Kingdom.

David Rutley, Britain’s minister for the Americas, expressed disappointment in Argentina’s decision.

“Argentina has chosen to step away from an agreement that has brought comfort to the families of those who died in the 1982 conflict,’’ Rutley, who recently visited Buenos Aires, said on Twitter. “Argentina, the U.K. and the Falklands all benefited from this agreement.’’