UK says relations with France strong despite sub deal anger

France did not, however, recall its envoy to London. French Europe Minister Clement Beaune said Britain, the third player in the “AUSUK ” deal, was a “junior partner” and a vassal of the U.S.

Johnson said U.K.-France relations were “very friendly” despite the diplomatic turmoil.

“Our love of France is ineradicable,” Johnson told reporters traveling with him to New York for the U.N. General Assembly. “AUKUS is not in any way meant to be zero-sum, it’s not meant to be exclusionary. It’s not something that anybody needs to worry about and particularly not our French friends.”

British officials have stressed the close military ties between the U.K. and France, including joint operations in Mali and Estonia.

U.K. Foreign Office minister James Cleverly said Monday that “all bilateral relationships go through periods of tension.”

“On a personal level, I have absolutely no doubt that, ultimately, our relationship with France will endure,” he told the BBC. “But this (submarine deal) is about making sure that we have a really strong defense relationship with two very, very important defense partners.”