UK says vaccine shipment from India won't hurt poor nations

As more people become eligible for their second dose, the rate at which new patients receive their first shot has slowed. An average of about 327,000 people a day received their first dose of vaccine in the seven days through Feb. 28, down from a peak of 441,000 three weeks earlier.

Zahawi said the government has built a network of vaccination sites capable of meeting the increased demand, and he is confident of meeting the July goal for all adults.

“It’s a very large deployment infrastructure that we’ve put in place that can deploy at much greater rates than what we’ve experienced to date,” he said.

With the program’s successful rollout, Britain and other wealthy countries are under pressure to share their supplies with poorer nations through a United Nations-backed mechanism known as the COVAX Facility.

Britain has acquired the rights to 457 million doses of various vaccines, more three times the total needed to fully vaccinate everyone in the country. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has pledged to donate unneeded doses to other countries, but he hasn’t offered a timetable.

“The bulk of it will be offered through COVAX,” Zahawi said. Some may be offered “through bilateral relationships as well.”