UK schedules hearing for US woman in teen's road death case

The Crown Prosecution Service said there will be a hearing in the case against Anne Sacoolas at London’s Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday — an apparent breakthrough in the long-deadlocked case.

British prosecutors previously set a January 2022 date for the hearing, but canceled it days beforehand to allow for discussions with Sacoolas’ lawyers. At the time, the law firm representing Sacoolas denied that she had agreed to appear in a British court.