BreakingNews
High-profile case of Beavercreek Lyft driver killed during robbery: What to know, and what happens next?
X

UK sending Ukraine long-range cruise missiles

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
Updated 17 minutes ago
British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace says the U.K. is sending Ukraine long-range cruise missiles to help push back Russian forces

LONDON (AP) — The U.K. is sending Ukraine long-range cruise missiles to help push back Russian forces, British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said Thursday. It's the first known shipment of the weaponry that Kyiv has long sought from its allies.

Wallace told lawmakers in the House of Commons that Britain is donating Storm Shadow missiles, which have a range of more than 250 kilometers (155 miles). He didn't say how many are being sent.

Wallace said the missiles “are now going into or are in the country itself.”

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak pledged in February that Britain would be the first country to give Ukraine longer-range weapons.

The missiles give Ukraine capacity to strike well behind the front lines, including in Russia-occupied Crimea. U.K. media reported that Ukraine has pledged not to use the missiles to attack Russia itself.

Wallace said the missiles would be used to push back Russian forces in “Ukrainian sovereign territory.” He said U.K. support for Ukraine is “responsible, calibrated, coordinated and agile.”

“We simply will not stand back while Russia kills civilians,” Wallace said.

He said U.K. officials would not comment publicly on whether Britain had placed any limitations on the missiles' use.

___

Follow the AP's coverage of the war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

In Other News
1
Official: Explosion at residential building in Germany injures 12 first...
2
With ex-PM Imran Khan in custody, Pakistan cracks down on his...
3
‘Now or never’: Migrants rush to US border ahead of Title 42 expiration
4
Suspect in Natalee Holloway disappearance faces extradition to US on...
5
Stock market today: Wall Street futures lower ahead of second look at...
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top