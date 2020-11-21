UK signs trade deal with Canada to prepare for Brexit

While Britain formally withdrew from the EU in January, it continues to trade with other countries under the bloc’s umbrella during a transition period that is scheduled to end Dec. 31. Without a series of new bilateral agreements, trade with countries around the world may be hampered by barriers such as tariffs and increased paperwork.

The U.K. government says the stopgap agreement paves the way for future negotiations on a new tailor-made U.K.-Canada trade deal.