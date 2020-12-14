UK steps up compensation for victims of immigration scandal

Home Secretary Priti Patel said that after listening to complaints about the compensation program from across the country, authorities will overhaul it to ensure those eligible will receive more funds and more quickly.

The government came under heavy criticism in 2018 when scores of legal British citizens — most of them immigrants from the Caribbean — were wrongly detained, threatened with deportation or deported under tough new immigration rules despite having the right to live in Britain. Many lost homes and jobs and were denied access to health care and benefits because they couldn’t produce the right paperwork proving their right to live in the U.K.