UK strips China's state media channel of broadcast license

An application to transfer the license to China Global Television Network Corporation was rejected because “crucial information” was missing, Ofcom said. But it also failed “because we consider that CGTNC would be disqualified from holding a licence, as it is controlled by a body which is ultimately controlled by the Chinese Communist Party,” it said.

The watchdog said it gave CGTN “significant time” to comply but those efforts “have now been exhausted.”

“Following careful consideration, taking account of all the facts and the broadcaster’s and audience’s rights to freedom of expression, we have decided it is appropriate to revoke the licence for CGTN to broadcast in the UK,” Ofcom said.