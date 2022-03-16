UK: Talks underway for Zaghari-Ratcliffe's release by Iran

Johnson confirmed a negotiating team was at work in Tehran to free Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who holds dual U.K.-Iranian citizenship. Johnson's comments were made on a visit to the Middle East, coming a day after Iran returned the passport of the charity worker.

“I really don’t think I should say much more, I’m sorry, although things are moving forward,” he told broadcasters at the Emirates Palace hotel in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. “I shouldn’t really say much more right now just because those negotiations continue to be underway.’’