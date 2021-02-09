UK tech tycoon fights US extradition over ill-fated HP deal

Lynch, 55, denies the allegations, and his lawyers say he should face any criminal proceedings in England. The U.K.’s extradition treaty with the U.S. allows judges to refuse to hand over a suspect if most of the alleged wrongdoing took place in Britain.

“The U.S. is not the global marshal of the corporate world,” said Lynch’s lawyer, Alex Bailin. “Mr. Lynch vehemently denies he was involved in any form of accounting wrongdoing, or fraud, or conspiracy or cover-up. But it ought to be examined by the English courts.”

Hewlett-Packard is also suing Lynch for $5 billion in damages in a separate civil case in London.

The extradition hearing is expected to last all week, with a judge due to give his ruling at a later date.