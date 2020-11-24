UK telecom companies face big fines under new security law

The Telecommunications (Security) Bill tightens security requirements for new high speed 5G wireless and fiber optic networks, with the threat of fines of up to 100,000 pounds ($134,000) a day for companies that don't follow the rules.

The bill paves the way for the U.K. government to formalize into law Prime Minister Boris Johnson's decision in July prohibiting Huawei from building Britain's 5G mobile phone networks because of security concerns.