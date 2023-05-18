UK telecom company BT plans to shed up to 55,000 jobs, replace some with AI

“That’s about using technology to do things much more efficiently,” Jansen said.

The cuts also include 15,000 jobs building fiber-optic broadband and 5G mobile networks and 10,000 servicing and repairing them. Once those networks are fully rolled out, BT won't need as many workers to build or maintain them.

“All the equipment's simpler and newer and more flexible, more nimble. And we’ve got AI and all the data that can help create self-healing networks,” Jansen said. “So we’re going to be a massive beneficiary on efficiency and costs, which is why we know we won’t need all these roles in the future.”

Jansen said 5,000 jobs will be lost through “conventional restructuring." BT would work with union partners as it cuts jobs and also rely on attrition, he said.

