UK tests house-to-house in hunt for new COVID-19 variant

The discovery that the strain is spreading in the community has led to calls to shut the U.K.’s borders — or to require a 14-day hotel quarantine for all international arrivals.

But closing the borders isn’t sustainable, said Professor Andrew Hayward, a professor of infectious disease epidemiology at University College London.

“You can think about completely shutting the borders or having quarantine, (but) what’s the endgame in that?’’ Hayward told Sky News. “Is that something that you’re going to do forever, because it looks like these strains may continue to arise in the long term? So we need some sort of sustainable strategy, and I think that’s very difficult for politicians to think about that.”

Some 10,000 people will be tested in Kent as part of the door-to-door testing, Kent County Council director of public health Andrew Scott-Clark said.

“We are more concerned about this variant because we know that the vaccine is slightly less effective against this,'' Clark said. “Clearly we need to understand whether this is actually circulating locally and that’s why we are doing the work to ask people to get tested so that we can find out and make sure that we don’t have this variant circulating within our local community.”

____

Follow all of AP's pandemic coverage at h ttps://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic, https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak