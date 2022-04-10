UK theater's Olivier Awards back after COVID-enforced hiatus

Buckley is competing for best actress in a musical against Sutton Foster for “Anything Goes;” Beverley Knight for “The Drifters Girl;” and Stephanie McKeon for “Frozen.”

Knight said the theater community was ready to celebrate after a difficult couple of years.

“We have been bereft of theater for so long, just had nothing. And people only realize the importance of the place that theater and live entertainment played in any society when it was taken away," she said.

“We bring in multimillions and that’s week in, week out. So we are part of giving the economy buoyancy, but more than that, we feed the nation’s soul," she added.

The contenders for best new musical are “Back to the Future - The Musical;” “The Drifters Girl;” “Frozen;” “Get Up Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical;” and “Moulin Rouge!” The nominees for best new play are “2:22 A Ghost Story;” “Best of Enemies;” “Cruise;” and “Life of Pi.”

Best actor and actress nominees for plays include Lily Allen for “2:22 A Ghost Story;” Cush Jumbo for “Hamlet;” Omari Douglas for “Constellations;” and Ben Daniels for “The Normal Heart.”

The show will also host musical tribute to a theater titan — composer and lyricist Stephen Sondheim, who died last year at 91.

The last Oliviers ceremony, held largely remotely in October 2020, awarded work done before the British government ordered U.K. theaters to shut down in March 2020. Venues began reopening in mid-2021, and shows are largely up and running again, though the number of international visitors, vital to sustaining West End shows, remains well below pre-pandemic levels.

The awards were founded in 1976 and named for the late actor-director Laurence Olivier. Winners in most categories are chosen by a panel of stage professionals and theater-goers.

