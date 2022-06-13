UK to introduce law unilaterally changing post-Brexit rules

Arrangements for Northern Ireland — the only part of the U.K. that shares a land border with an EU nation — have proved the thorniest issue in Britain’s divorce from the bloc, which became final at the end of 2020.

The 1998 Good Friday agreement that ended decades of violence in Northern Ireland was underpinned by the fact that both the U.K. and Ireland were EU members, allowing goods and people to flow freely across the border.

While both sides are committed to keeping the border open, other competing interests have made that difficult to achieve.

The EU, focused on protecting its internal market, wants to ensure that all goods flowing into the bloc meet its standards. Britain is trying to assert its newly won independence from the EU while preserving the union of England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales.

After a conversation with British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic said “unilateral action is damaging to mutual trust and a formula for uncertainty.”

The EU’s executive arm is expected to give a more detailed response once the U.K.’s plans have been released.

Ireland’s foreign affairs minister, Simon Coveney, also spoke with Truss on Monday and accused the U.K. government of deliberately ratcheting up “tension with an EU seeking compromise.”

Associated Press reporter Samuel Petrequin in Brussels contributed to this story.

