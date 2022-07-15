UK to offer 4th COVID-19 vaccine shot to all 50 and over

“Vaccines were our way out of this pandemic, and now they will make sure COVID can never haunt us in the same way again,” he said.

Like many European countries, Britain is experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases, driven by the ultra-contagious BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants of the omicron strain. The Office for National Statistics estimates that 1 in 19 people in England had the virus in the week ending July 6.

The U.K. has one of Europe’s highest official death tolls in the pandemic, with almost 178,000 confirmed deaths of people who tested positive.

