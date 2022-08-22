UK to use lower dose of monkeypox vaccine to stretch supply

As of last week, U.K. authorities said more than 35,000 vaccines had been administered primarily to men who have sex with men, their close contacts, and health workers.

Globally, the supply of monkeypox vaccines is extremely limited. There is only one supplier — Denmark's Bavarian Nordic —and most doses have already been bought by the U.S., Canada, Europe and other rich countries.

Bavarian Nordic estimated its production capacity for this year was about 30 million doses. No monkeypox vaccines have so far been allotted to Africa, which has reported more than 70 suspected deaths, the highest number anywhere.

To date, more than 41,000 cases of monkeypox have appeared worldwide in 94 countries. The World Health Organization and other health agencies do not recommend mass vaccination, but have advised countries to improve their monkeypox surveillance, testing and encouraged other measures to slow the disease's spread.

WHO has recommended that men at high risk of the disease temporarily consider reducing their number of sex partners or refrain from group or anonymous sex.