UK top court gives Uber drivers benefits in landmark ruling

“Drivers are in a position of subordination and dependency to Uber," with little ability to improve their economic position. They only way to increase their earnings is by “working longer hours while constantly meeting Uber's measures of performance," the court said.

Uber, which has 65,000 active drivers in the U.K., had argued that the two drivers who brought the case were independent contractors.

The company said it respected the court's decision, which it argued focused on a small number of drivers who used the Uber app in 2016.

“Since then we have made some significant changes to our business, guided by drivers every step of the way,” Jamie Heywood, Uber’s Regional General Manager for Northern and Eastern Europe, said in a statement. “These include giving even more control over how they earn and providing new protections like free insurance in case of sickness or injury.”

Shares in Uber were down by more than 3% in premarket trading in New York.

___

This version corrects judge’s name to judge George Leggatt.

Uber drivers of the (ADCU), App Drivers & Couriers Union, celebrate as they listen to the court decision on a tablet computer outside the Supreme Court in London, Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. The U.K. Supreme Court ruled Friday that Uber drivers should be classed as “workers” and not self employed.(AP Photo/Frank Augstein) Credit: Frank Augstein Credit: Frank Augstein

FILE - In this Nov. 15, 2019, file photo is an Uber office in Secaucus, New Jersey, USA. The U.K. Supreme Court has ruled Friday Feb. 19, 2021, that Uber drivers should be classed as “workers” and not self employed, threatening the Californian company's business model and holds broader implications for the so-called gig economy. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File) Credit: Seth Wenig Credit: Seth Wenig

Uber drivers of the (ADCU), App Drivers & Couriers Union, listen to the court decision on a tablet computer outside the front of the Supreme Court in London, Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. The U.K. Supreme Court ruled Friday that Uber drivers should be classed as “workers” and not self employed.(AP Photo/Frank Augstein) Credit: Frank Augstein Credit: Frank Augstein

Uber drivers of the (ADCU), App Drivers & Couriers Union, listen to the court decision on a tablet computer outside the Supreme Court in London, Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. The U.K. Supreme Court ruled Friday that Uber drivers should be classed as “workers” and not self employed.(AP Photo/Frank Augstein) Credit: Frank Augstein Credit: Frank Augstein