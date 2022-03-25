UK transport chief vows to reverse illegal ferry firings

The company, a subsidiary of Dubai government-owned DP World, says the changes were needed to save the business and protect 2,200 other jobs after hundreds of millions of pounds in losses over the past two years.

But the moved sparked outrage from politicians and unions after P&O received millions of pounds of British government aid during the COVID-19 pandemic.

P&O earlier this week told Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng that it had not violated British laws requiring advance notice to the government because the fired crews worked on ships registered in the Bahamas, Bermuda and Cyprus. They were employed by three P&O units incorporated in Jersey, a self-governing crown dependency that isn’t part of the U.K.

The company said authorities in the appropriated jurisdictions were notified in advance.

Shapps on Friday called for Hebblethwaite to step down.

“I thought what the boss of P&O said yesterday about knowingly breaking the law was brazen and breathtaking and showed incredible arrogance, and I cannot believe that he can stay in that role,” Shapps said.