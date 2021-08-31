UK vets euthanize alpaca with bovine TB after public battle

Bovine TB can devastate cattle herds and hurt farm revenues. Britain has been culling animals — chiefly badgers — to stop its spread for a decade, but the practice remains contentious.

The government said that 27,000 cattle were slaughtered in 2020 to curb the spread of the disease.

"This is a terribly sad situation and our sympathies remain with all those affected by this devastating disease,” said U.K. Chief Veterinary Officer Christine Middlemiss.

“No one wants to have to cull infected animals if it can be avoided. But we need to follow the scientific evidence and cull animals that have tested positive for bTB to minimize spread of this insidious disease and ultimately eradicate the biggest threat to animal health in this country," she said.

Caption Veterinary staff, who arrived with a police escort, surround Geronimo the Alpaca, at Shepherds Close Farm, before the animal was taken away on a trailer to an undisclosed location, in Wooton Under Edge, Gloucestershire, England, Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021. British government veterinarians have rounded up Geronimo, an alpaca whose sentence of death made international headlines and pitted animal activists against the state. Veterinary staff in blue overalls, masks and goggles, backed by a group of police officers, arrived at the western England farm where the animal lives on Tuesday, and took Geronimo from his pen. The scene was witnessed by animal activists and journalists who have camped out at the farm in Wickwar, 110 miles (175 kilometers) west of London, vowing to stop the killing. (Claire Hayhurst/PA via AP) Credit: Claire Hayhurst Credit: Claire Hayhurst