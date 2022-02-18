UK warns people to stay home as it braces for 90 mph winds

The government is set to hold a meeting of its COBRA emergency committee meeting to discuss the storm later Friday.

The Environment Agency has issued 10 severe flood warnings, another indicator of life-threatening weather conditions.

A number of tourist attractions in England, including the London Eye, Legoland and Warwick Castle are temporarily closing.

“I urge all Londoners to stay at home, do not take risks, and do not travel unless it is absolutely essential,″ Mayor Sadiq Khan said.

Train operators across Britain also urged passengers to avoid traveling on Friday.

British Airways warned of delays at London’s Heathrow Airport because the wind has reduced the rate at which aircraft are permitted to land.

“High winds and poor weather may cause last-minute delays, but we will do everything in our power to minimize any disruption that results,” the airline said.

The government highway agency said high-sided vehicles and other “vulnerable” vehicles such as caravans and motorbikes could be blown over so should avoid bridges and viaducts.

Anyone traveling should “plan your trip and take extra care, allowing more time for your journey,” said Jeremy Phillips, head of road safety for the National Highways agency.

“In the event of persistent high winds, we may need to close bridges to traffic for a period, so please be alert for warnings of closures and follow signed diversion routes,” he added.

Caption Waves hits Porthleven on the Cornish coast, Britain, as Storm Eunice makes landfall Friday, Feb. 18, 2022. Millions of Britons are being urged to cancel travel plans and stay indoors Friday amid fears of high winds and flying debris as the second major storm this week prompted a rare "red" weather warning across southern England. (Matt Keeble/PA via AP) Credit: Matt Keeble

