Zhora did not offer details of damage done by the so-called Ukrainian Cyber Volunteers, which was created by a civilian cybersecurity executive in conjunction with Ukraine’s Defense Ministry after Russia’s invasion last week. Nor would the civilian, Yegor Aushev.

Aushev said he coordinates a group of more than 1,000 “cyber volunteers,” all mustered through personal connections to avoid enemy infiltrators.

So far, damage to Russian targets appears to be restricted to defacements with antiwar messaging and graphic images of death and destruction in the hopes of mobilizing Russians against the invasion.

Hackers also have tried to knock government sites offline by flooding them with distributed-denial-of-service attacks, but Russian authorities have mostly beaten back those efforts.

U.S. Cyber Command has been assisting Ukraine since will before the invasion. Ukraine does not have a dedicated military cyber unit. It was standing one up when Russia attacked.

Zhora said his government anticipates an escalation in Russia’s cyber aggression and welcomes the continued assistance of global IT companies in helping it defend against cyberattacks.