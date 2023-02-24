Ukraine: Drone video shows cost of intense fighting in east

Russian tank-fire, filmed Feb. 19, further added to the destruction, pounding what appeared to be Ukrainian positions amid the ruins.

Marinka's police chief, Artem Schus, describes his town as “completely destroyed.”

Apart from soldiers, the town has been entirely evacuated “because there is no way for the civilian population to live there,” he told The AP in an interview.

Still, dozens of townspeople have been killed and many wounded, he says.

Schus believes that Russian forces are deliberately razing the ruins, blasting walls that still stand, to “destroy all cover, regardless of whether it is a civilian shelter or a military facility.”

He adds: “They destroy everything because, with their tactics, they cannot defeat our troops, and resort to the destruction of all living things."

___

AP video journalist Mstyslav Chernov contributed from Krasnohorivka, Ukraine.

___

