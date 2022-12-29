dayton-daily-news logo
X

Ukraine targeted in another Russian missile barrage

Nation & World
By RENATA BRITO and HANNA ARHIROVA, Associated Press
Updated 21 minutes ago
Authorities in Ukraine say several regions of the country, including its capital, are facing a Russian missile attack

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Several regions of Ukraine, including its capital, were facing a Russian missile attack early Thursday, the latest in a series targeting national infrastructure.

Air raid sirens rang out across the country. In Kyiv, the regional administration said that air defense systems have been activated to fend off the ongoing missile attack. Sounds of explosions were heard in Kyiv.

Ukrainian authorities in several regions said that some Russian missiles have been downed.

Thursday’s attack is the latest in a series of Russian strikes targeting vital infrastructure across Ukraine. Moscow has launched such attacks on weekly basis since October.

In Dnipro, Odesa and Kryvyi Rih regions, the authorities said that they switched off electricity to minimize the damage to critical infrastructure facilities if they are hit.

Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka

Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka

Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka

Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka

Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka

Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka

Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka

Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka

In Other News
1
US to sell Taiwan anti-tank system amid rising China threat
2
Lack of info on China's COVID-19 surge stirs global concerns
3
Asian shares extend losses after Wall Street decline
4
Fire at hotel casino on Cambodia border kills at least 10
5
New year expected to bring more changes to state voting laws
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top