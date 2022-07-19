Ukraine finalizes ties to IEA as both foresee hard winter

Ukraine became the 11th association country of the organization, joining Argentina, Brazil, China, Egypt, India, Indonesia, Morocco, Singapore, South Africa and Thailand. There are 31 full member countries, including most big economies such as the U.S., United Kingdom, Germany, France and Japan.

Birol and Ukrainian Minister of Energy German Galushchenko signed the documents in the capital of Poland, which supports neighboring Ukraine in its fight and has taken in millions of refugees from the war.

The move will allow Ukraine to work closer with the IEA on data-sharing, analysis and best practices as well as managing energy demand. It also will support Ukraine’s reconstruction efforts.

Galushchenko said his country wants to rebuild its energy system in a new way, using the most advanced technologies, and that the support of the IEA may be crucial for the task.

Birol said he was impressed with the unanimous support that all member governments gave last month to Ukraine's application and to bringing it into the “IEA family.”

The IEA member and associate countries represents more than 75% of global energy demand.