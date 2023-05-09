Ukraine flags block Russian ambassador's path on Victory Day

The protesters, mostly Ukrainians but also Poles, blocked Ambassador Sergey Andreev's passage to the memorial, which is set amid graves of Red Army soldiers.

The soldiers died in the fight against Nazi Germany during World War II. But many Poles also remember how they carried out rapes and other crimes, and they resent the decades of Soviet rule that came next for their nation.

With his path blocked, Andreev instead left a wreath of red carnations in front of the hundreds of Ukrainian flags fluttering in the wind as loudspeakers blasted the sounds of bombs and air sirens.

The installation also included large mock-ups of bombed buildings and the names of Ukrainian cities where Russia has carried out atrocities against Ukrainians: Bucha, Irpin, Kherson, Bakhmut.

Andreev, who was doused with a red liquid at the same place on Victory Day last year, vowed to return later in the day.

After he left, some protesters remained in case he came back.

Some Poles also showed up through the morning to leave flowers to the Red Army soldiers, triggering the anger of the protesters who denounced them as “provocateurs” serving the Kremlin's interests.