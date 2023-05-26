Ukraine harasses Russian border regions, Russia strikes Dnipro clinic

Unconfirmed local reports said Friday's explosion in Russia’s southern city of Krasnodar, in the region of the same name bordering Crimea, was caused by drones. Witnesses told local media they heard something like the sound of a moped and then two explosions.

Krasnodar Mayor Yevgeny Naumov said a residential building and an office building were damaged but there were no casualties.

Drone attacks against Russian regions on the border with Ukraine have been a regular occurrence since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February last year, with attacks stepping up last month.

Earlier this month, an oil refinery in Krasnodar was attacked by drones on two consecutive days.

In another apparent incident of Kyiv’s forces harassing Russia, Ukraine’s defense ministry on Thursday published footage that appeared to show an unmanned drone boat attacking Russia’s Ivan Khurs reconnaissance ship in the Black Sea.

The video did not show the drone hitting the ship.

The video followed claims by Russia’s Ministry of Defense on Wednesday that Ukraine had launched an “unsuccessful” attack on the Ivan Khurs using three unmanned speedboats, with all three boats attacked and destroyed prior to reaching the ship. Moscow released footage allegedly showing the destruction of one of the uncrewed boats.

At least two civilians were killed and three wounded in Russian attacks on Ukraine over the previous 24 hours, the Ukrainian president’s office reported Friday.

