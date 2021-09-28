Ukraine, Hungary summon ambassadors over Russian gas deal

“The Ukrainians have nothing to do with what we agree on and with whom. We consider it a serious violation of our sovereignty and national security interests that they want to prevent the secure supply of gas to our country, the heating of Hungarian people’s homes and the operation of industry,” Szijjarto wrote.

In response, Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry summoned the Hungarian ambassador on Tuesday in order to relay Kyiv’s position on the deal.

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told Ukrainian TV channel ICTV that Hungary had “dealt a blow to Ukrainian-Hungarian relations by excluding the Ukrainian gas pipeline from the gas supply scheme from Russia.”

“This is a blow, and we will respond to it accordingly, because there should be no pity and no sympathy,” Kuleba said.

Asked if Russia is using gas supplies as a weapon against Kyiv, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said no, adding that Russia uses gas “exclusively in the interests of the people of our country to increase the well-being of Russians, exclusively on a commercial basis.”

The diplomatic conflict came amid already frayed relations between Kyiv and Budapest over a 2017 Ukrainian law requiring education in schools to be conducted in the Ukrainian language for students from the fifth grade on.

Hungary’s government argues that law limits the language rights of the roughly 150,000 ethnic Hungarians living in the western Ukrainian region of Transcarpathia, and has since impeded Ukraine's efforts to strengthen ties with NATO and the EU.

Daria Litvinova reported from Moscow, Russia.