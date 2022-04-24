Ukraine marks Orthodox Easter with prayers for those trapped

“All of us believe our sunrise will come soon,” he said.

With the Orthodox church split by the tensions between Russia and Ukraine, some worshippers hoped the holy day could inspire gestures of peacemaking. “The church can help,” said one man who gave only his first name, Serhii, as he came to a church in Kyiv under the Moscow Patriarchate.

He and others brought baskets to be blessed by priests for Easter, with flicks of a brush sprinkling holy water over offerings of home-dyed eggs, lighted candles and even bottles of Jack Daniels.

Residents of rural villages battered by the war approached the holiday with some defiance.

“We’ll celebrate Easter no matter what, no matter much horror,” said Kateryna Lazarenko, 68, in the northern village of Ivanivka outside Chernihiv, where ruined Russian tanks still littered the roads.

“How do I feel? Very nervous, everyone is nervous,” said another resident, Olena Koptyl, as she prepared her Easter bread. “The Easter holiday doesn’t bring any joy. I’m crying a lot. We cannot forget how we lived.” She and 12 others spent a month sheltering from Russian soldiers in the basement of her home before the soldiers withdrew.

Ukraine on Sunday prepared for the first high-level U.S. trip to Kyiv since before the war began on Feb. 24 after Zelenskyy announced he would meet with Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

Zelenskyy in a news conference Saturday night gave few details but said he expected results — “not just presents or some kind of cakes, we are expecting specific things and specific weapons.”

___

Oleksandr Stashevsky contributed to this report from Ivanivka.

___

Follow the AP's coverage of the war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Combined Shape Caption An elderly woman passes the blessing of Orthodox Easter baskets outside the Kyiv Pechersk Lavra religious complex in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Sunday, April 24, 2022. Ukrainians also marked two months since Russia’s invasion, praying for those on the front line and others trapped behind it. (AP Photo/Cara Anna) Credit: Cara Anna Credit: Cara Anna Combined Shape Caption An elderly woman passes the blessing of Orthodox Easter baskets outside the Kyiv Pechersk Lavra religious complex in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Sunday, April 24, 2022. Ukrainians also marked two months since Russia’s invasion, praying for those on the front line and others trapped behind it. (AP Photo/Cara Anna) Credit: Cara Anna Credit: Cara Anna

Combined Shape Caption An egg is on display at St. Volodymyr’s Cathedral as Ukrainians celebrate Orthodox Easter on Sunday, April 24, in Kyiv, Ukraine. Ukrainians also marked two months since Russia’s invasion, praying for those on the front line and others trapped behind it. (AP Photo/Cara Anna) Credit: Cara Anna Credit: Cara Anna Combined Shape Caption An egg is on display at St. Volodymyr’s Cathedral as Ukrainians celebrate Orthodox Easter on Sunday, April 24, in Kyiv, Ukraine. Ukrainians also marked two months since Russia’s invasion, praying for those on the front line and others trapped behind it. (AP Photo/Cara Anna) Credit: Cara Anna Credit: Cara Anna

Combined Shape Caption Believers wait for an Orthodox priest to bless traditional Easter cakes and painted eggs prepared for Easter celebration in Lviv, Ukraine, Saturday, April 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Mykola Tys) Credit: Mykola Tys Credit: Mykola Tys Combined Shape Caption Believers wait for an Orthodox priest to bless traditional Easter cakes and painted eggs prepared for Easter celebration in Lviv, Ukraine, Saturday, April 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Mykola Tys) Credit: Mykola Tys Credit: Mykola Tys

Combined Shape Caption A Ukrainian priest blesses believers as they collect traditional cakes and painted eggs prepared for an Easter celebration in the in Lviv, Ukraine, Saturday, April 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Mykola Tys) Credit: Mykola Tys Credit: Mykola Tys Combined Shape Caption A Ukrainian priest blesses believers as they collect traditional cakes and painted eggs prepared for an Easter celebration in the in Lviv, Ukraine, Saturday, April 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Mykola Tys) Credit: Mykola Tys Credit: Mykola Tys

Combined Shape Caption A woman with a bicycle rides by a burned vehicle, in front of a damaged Church in Lukashivka, near the city of Chernihiv in northern Ukraine, on Friday, April 22, 2022. A single metal cross remains inside the Orthodox church of shattered brick and blackened stone. Residents say Russian soldiers used the house of worship for storing ammunition, and Ukrainian forces shelled the building to make the Russians leave. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris) Credit: Petros Giannakouris Credit: Petros Giannakouris Combined Shape Caption A woman with a bicycle rides by a burned vehicle, in front of a damaged Church in Lukashivka, near the city of Chernihiv in northern Ukraine, on Friday, April 22, 2022. A single metal cross remains inside the Orthodox church of shattered brick and blackened stone. Residents say Russian soldiers used the house of worship for storing ammunition, and Ukrainian forces shelled the building to make the Russians leave. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris) Credit: Petros Giannakouris Credit: Petros Giannakouris

Combined Shape Caption A girl looks at her mother while holding a candle during Good Friday service at St. Mary's Ukrainian Orthodox Cathedral, Friday, April 22, 2022, in Allentown, Pa.. While Easter is the most joyous of holy days on the church calendar, marking the day Christians believe Jesus triumphed over death, many members of Ukrainian Orthodox churches across the United States are finding it difficult to summon joy at a time of war. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E) Credit: Wong Maye-E Credit: Wong Maye-E Combined Shape Caption A girl looks at her mother while holding a candle during Good Friday service at St. Mary's Ukrainian Orthodox Cathedral, Friday, April 22, 2022, in Allentown, Pa.. While Easter is the most joyous of holy days on the church calendar, marking the day Christians believe Jesus triumphed over death, many members of Ukrainian Orthodox churches across the United States are finding it difficult to summon joy at a time of war. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E) Credit: Wong Maye-E Credit: Wong Maye-E

Combined Shape Caption A Ukrainian army chaplain blesses soldiers on Easter eve at a military position outside Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Apr. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky) Credit: Efrem Lukatsky Credit: Efrem Lukatsky Combined Shape Caption A Ukrainian army chaplain blesses soldiers on Easter eve at a military position outside Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Apr. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky) Credit: Efrem Lukatsky Credit: Efrem Lukatsky

Combined Shape Caption A Ukrainian soldier holds an Easter cake and an icon during a blessing ceremony on Easter eve at a military position outside Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Apr. 23, 2022 (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky) Credit: Efrem Lukatsky Credit: Efrem Lukatsky Combined Shape Caption A Ukrainian soldier holds an Easter cake and an icon during a blessing ceremony on Easter eve at a military position outside Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Apr. 23, 2022 (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky) Credit: Efrem Lukatsky Credit: Efrem Lukatsky