Ukraine nuclear operator: Russian troops leave Chernobyl

Nation & World
1 hour ago
LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s nuclear operator company said Thursday that Russian troops were leaving the Chernobyl nuclear power plant and were heading towards the country’s border with Belarus.

The operator, Energoatom said that the Russian military are also preparing to leave Slavutych, a nearby city where power plant workers live.

It wasn’t immediately clear why the Russian troops decided to leave Chernobyl.

Follow the AP's coverage of the war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

