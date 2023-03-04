Ukraine plant builds 6-person bunkers for war's front lines

The six beds inside are made of wood. The shelter also comes with a place to put a portable stove, a double floor that can be used to store weapons and an exit leading to the surface along with an entrance reached by tunnel, he explained.

Zhuk speaks compassionately of the Ukrainian troops he hopes will find a measure of comfort in the bunkers.

“While they are inside, they cannot worry about an attack that could happen while they are asleep,” he said. “They can be warm and comfortable.”

Metinvest also owns the Azovstal Iron and Steel Works, a fortress-like plant in the destroyed and now occupied city of Mariupol. During the months Mariupol was under siege, civilians and soldiers sheltered there, and the last-ditch stand Ukrainian forces made to defend the plant became a symbol of resistance against Moscow's invasion.

In an interview with Ukrainian media, Metinvest CEO Yurii Ryzhenkov said the drawings for the bunkers were found in the company's archives, dating from when it was a Soviet enterprise. Back then, every plant had to produce something for the army, he said.

Vitalii Yevzhenko, 54, a plant worker involved in assembling the bunkers, said he thinks what he and his colleagues are doing is very important.

“This is for the victory of Ukraine. The sooner the war ends, the better it will be,” he said.

