Ukraine president pleads for worldwide show of support

By way of comparison, Russia lost about 15,000 troops over 10 years in Afghanistan.

A senior NATO military official said the alliance’s estimate was based on information from Ukrainian authorities, what Russia has released — intentionally or not — and intelligence gathered from open sources. The official spoke on condition of anonymity under ground rules set by NATO.

In its last update, Russia said March 2 that nearly 500 soldiers had been killed and almost 1,600 wounded.

Ukraine has released little information about its own military losses, and the West has not given an estimate, but Zelenskyy said nearly two weeks ago that about 1,300 Ukrainian servicemen had been killed.

Ukraine also claims to have killed six Russian generals. Russia acknowledges just one dead general.

With its ground forces slowed or stopped by hit-and-run Ukrainian units armed with Western-supplied weapons, Russian President Vladimir Putin's troops are bombarding targets from afar, falling back on the tactics they used in reducing cities to rubble in Syria and Chechnya.

A senior U.S. defense official said Wednesday that Russian ground forces appear to be digging in and setting up defensive positions 15 to 20 kilometers (9 to 12 miles) outside Kyiv, the capital, as they make little to no progress toward the city center.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss military assessments, said it appears the forces are no longer trying to advance into the city, and in some areas east of Kyiv, Ukrainian troops have pushed Russian soldiers farther away.

Instead, Russian troops appear to be prioritizing the fight in the Luhansk and Donetsk regions in the Donbas, in what could be an effort to cut off Ukrainian troops and prevent them from moving west to defend other cities, the official said. The U.S. also has seen activity from Russian ships in the Sea of Azov, including what appear to be efforts to send landing ships ashore with supplies, including vehicles, the official said.

Despite evidence to the contrary, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov insisted the military operation is going “strictly in accordance” with plans.

In an ominous sign that Moscow might consider using nuclear weapons, a senior Russian official said the country’s nuclear arsenal would help deter the West from intervening in Ukraine.

“The Russian Federation is capable of physically destroying any aggressor or any aggressor group within minutes at any distance,” said Dmitry Rogozin, who heads the state aerospace corporation, Roscosmos, and oversees missile-building facilities. He noted in his televised remarks that Moscow’s nuclear stockpiles include tactical nuclear weapons, designed for use on battlefields, along with far more powerful nuclear-tipped intercontinental ballistic missiles.

U.S. officials long have warned that Russia’s military doctrine envisages an “escalate to deescalate” option of using battlefield nuclear weapons to force the enemy to back down in a situation when Russian forces face imminent defeat. Moscow has denied having such plans.

Rogozin, known for his bluster, did not make clear what actions by the West would be seen as meddling, but his comments almost certainly reflect thinking inside the Kremlin. Putin has warned the West that an attempt to introduce a no-fly zone over Ukraine would draw it into a conflict with Russia. Western nations have said they would not create a no-fly zone to protect Ukraine.

As U.S. President Joe Biden headed to Europe to meet with key allies about new sanctions against Moscow and more military aid to Ukraine, he warned there is a “real threat" Russia could use chemical weapons.

On the eve of a meeting with Biden, European Union nations signed off on another 500 million euros ($550 million) in military aid for Ukraine.

Zelenskyy appealed to Western countries to stay united in the face of Russia’s efforts to “lobby its interests” with “some partners” to bring them over to its side, and noted during his national address that Ukraine has not received the fighter jets or modern air-defense systems it requested. He said Ukraine also needs tanks and anti-ship systems.

“It has been a month of defending ourselves from attempts to destroy us, wipe us off the face of the earth,” he said.

The U.S. has determined that Russian troops have committed war crimes in Ukraine, and it will work to prosecute the offenders, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said. He cited evidence of indiscriminate or deliberate attacks against civilians and the destruction of apartment buildings, schools, hospitals, shopping centers and other sites.

In Kyiv, where near-constant shelling and gunfire shook the city Wednesday as the two sides battled for control of multiple suburbs, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said at least 264 civilians have been killed since the war broke out. The independent Russian news outlet The Insider said Russian journalist Oksana Baulina had been killed by shelling in a Kyiv neighborhood on Wednesday.

In the south, the encircled port city of Mariupol has seen the worst devastation of the war, enduring weeks of bombardment and, now, street-by-street fighting. But Ukrainian forces have prevented its fall, thwarting an apparent bid by Moscow to fully secure a land bridge from Russia to Crimea, seized from Ukraine in 2014.

In their last update, over a week ago, Mariupol officials said at least 2,300 people had died, but the true toll is probably much higher. Airstrikes in the past week destroyed a theater and an art school where civilians were sheltering.

Zelenskyy said 100,000 civilians remain in the city, which had a population of 430,000 before the war. Efforts to get desperately needed food and other supplies to those trapped have often failed.

Zelenskyy accused Russian forces of seizing a humanitarian convoy. Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said the Russians were holding captive 11 bus drivers and four rescue workers along with their vehicles.

In the besieged northern city of Chernihiv, Russian forces bombed and destroyed a bridge that was used for aid deliveries and civilian evacuations, regional governor Viacheslav Chaus said.

Kateryna Mytkevich, 39, who arrived in Poland after fleeing Chernihiv, wiped away tears as she said the city is without gas, electricity or running water, and entire neighborhoods have been destroyed.

“I don’t understand why we have such a curse," she said

Anna reported from Lviv, Ukraine. Associated Press writers Robert Burns in Washington, Yuras Karmanau in Lviv and other AP journalists around the world contributed to this report.

Caption A Ukrainian firefighter sprays water inside a house destroyed by shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine,Wednesday, March 23, 2022. The Kyiv city administration says Russian forces shelled the Ukrainian capital overnight and early Wednesday morning, in the districts of Sviatoshynskyi and Shevchenkivskyi, damaging buildings. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda) Credit: Vadim Ghirda

Caption A woman sits on a bench and a Ukrainian serviceman guards the area during a press conference by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko and his brother, former heavyweight boxing world champion Wladimir Klitschko, in Kyiv, Ukraine,Wednesday, March 23, 2022. From a public park in the city, Klitschko said 264 civilians had so far died from Russian bombardment on the capital, including four children. As he spoke to reporters, explosions and loud gunfire echoed across the city. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda) Credit: Vadim Ghirda

Caption A serviceman carries the photo of Capt. Andrei Paliy, a deputy commander of Russia's Black Sea Fleet, during a farewell ceremony in Sevastopol, Crimea, Wednesday, March 23, 2022. Paliy was killed in action during the fighting with Ukrainian forces in the Sea of Azov port of Mariupol. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited

Caption Volunteers at a sand beach fill sandbags to defend their city, in Odesa, southern Ukraine, on Wednesday, March 23, 2022. Western officials say that Ukrainian resistance has halted much of Russia's advance. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris) Credit: Petros Giannakouris

Caption A woman cleans the staircase of broken glass at an apartment building damaged by bombing in Kyiv, Ukraine,Wednesday, March 23, 2022. The Kyiv city administration says Russian forces shelled the Ukrainian capital overnight and early Wednesday morning, in the districts of Sviatoshynskyi and Shevchenkivskyi, damaging buildings.(AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda) Credit: Vadim Ghirda

Caption Men work on the construction of plates for bulletproof vests in an artists co-living studio space that is used as a bomb shelter and a place to help the Territorial Defense Units, in Kyiv, Ukraine,Wednesday, March 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd) Credit: Rodrigo Abd

Caption Muralist Arti exercises inside an artists' co-living studio space that is used as a bomb shelter and a place to help the Territorial Defense Units, in Kyiv, Ukraine,Wednesday, March 23, 2022. (AP Photo/ (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd) Credit: Rodrigo Abd

Caption A Ukrainian firefighter tries to extinguish a fire inside a house destroyed by shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 23, 2022. The Kyiv city administration says Russian forces shelled the Ukrainian capital overnight and early Wednesday morning, in the districts of Sviatoshynskyi and Shevchenkivskyi, damaging buildings. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd) Credit: Rodrigo Abd

Caption Municipal workers cover the statue of Italian poet and philosopher Dante Alighieri with sandbags to protect it from potential damage from shelling, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 23, 2022. The statue, by sculptor Luciano Massari, was inaugurated in 2015 to mark 750 years since Dante's birth. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda) Credit: Vadim Ghirda

Caption A Catholic nun helping as a volunteer, carries a boy from Ukraine at a railway station in Przemysl, southeastern Poland, on Wednesday, March 23, 2022. Poland has received more than 2 million Ukrainian refugees since the Feb. 24 invasion. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits) Credit: Sergei Grits

Caption A woman exercises near a car and apartments damaged by shelling, in Kyiv, Ukraine,Wednesday, March 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd) Credit: Rodrigo Abd

Caption A Ukrainian firefighter takes a break from extinguishing a fire inside a house destroyed by shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 23, 2022. The Kyiv city administration says Russian forces shelled the Ukrainian capital overnight and early Wednesday morning, in the districts of Sviatoshynskyi and Shevchenkivskyi, damaging buildings. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd) Credit: Rodrigo Abd

Caption Ukrainian refugees wait to embark buses bound to Italy at a railway station in Przemysl, southeastern Poland, on Wednesday, March 23, 2022. Poland has received more than 2 million Ukrainian refugees since the Feb. 24 invasion. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits) Credit: Sergei Grits

Caption Volodymyr, 80, rests inside his apartment damaged by shelling, in Kyiv, Ukraine,Wednesday, March 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd) Credit: Rodrigo Abd

Caption A man trains in a shooting range in Lviv, western Ukraine, Wednesday, March 23, 2022. The rush for guns and gun training continued in the western city of Lviv. The state of war has streamlined gun purchasing in Ukraine, now simplified. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue) Credit: Bernat Armangue

Caption A Ukrainian serviceman guards his position in Kharkiv outskirts, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Marienko) Credit: Andrew Marienko