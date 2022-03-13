Ukraine refugees tell harrowing tales even as numbers ease

At the train station in Przemysl, Poland, refugees described traveling in packed trains and "people sleeping on each other" during their journeys to safety. Some heard explosions as they passed through a western region of Ukraine near Lviv in the area where Russian missiles pounded a military training base, killing at least 35 people.

“When I went through Lviv there was an explosion. They bombed two military bases,” said Elizaveta Zmievskaya, 25, from Dnipro. “The sky became red.”

More than 1.5 million refugees have arrived in Poland since the start of Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24 — out of a total of around 2.7 million people that the United Nations say have fled so far.

But Polish border guard spokeswoman Anna Michalska said that the numbers of refugees arriving have eased in the past week with about 79,800 arriving on Saturday, compared to 142,000 a week earlier. In Romania, 29,636 refugees arrived on March 7, with the number dropping to 16,676 on Saturday.

Still, the refugees said their escape to safety was as hard as ever.

Roman Titov Chuguyev, 16, traveled with his brother for more than 10 hours in a crowded train before meeting their mother who was already in Poland.

“We had to travel by ourselves," he said. "It was very crowded, lots of people sleeping on each other. In the cabin for six people there were eight to 10 people inside. It was just very hard.”

His mother Svetlana Titova said she was relieved that her two sons have finally arrived.

“I had no connection with them," she said. "I was worried, but I was here with others who were waiting.”

For Natalia, a 55-year-old Ukrainian refugee from Zaporizhizhia, this was her second time fleeing, after leaving the Crimean Peninsula in 2014, when Russia annexed it.

“It was scary," she said. "We did not wait for them (Russians) and this is not our first experience. But it was scary.”

Most of the refugees fleeing Ukraine have been women and children, because men from 18-60 have stayed behind to fight and are forbidden from leaving the country. Many already have moved to other countries in Europe, mostly to stay with friends and family there.

At dawn on Sunday, a bus carrying about 50 Ukrainian refugees overturned on a major highway in northern Italy, killing one person, Italian firefighters said.

In Britain, the government announced it will pay a monetary reward to people who offer their homes as a refuge to Ukrainians fleeing the Russian invasion. Officials said Sunday the “Homes for Ukraine” program, to be introduced this week, will see sponsors receive a government payment of 350 pounds ($456) per month.

But refugees like Svitlana Prihodnia, a 55-year-old from Dnipro, just wish they never had to leave at all.

“Everybody dreams that they will go back home soon,” she said.

___

Follow the AP's coverage of the Ukraine crisis at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Caption An aerial view of the border crossing at Medyka, Poland, Sunday March 13, 2022, where the main flow of Ukrainian refugees cross into Poland. The U.N. refugee agency says more than 2.5 million people, including more than a million children, have already fled Ukraine. It has become an unprecedented humanitarian crisis in Europe and the fastest refugee exodus since World War II. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Caption An aerial view of the border crossing at Medyka, Poland, Sunday March 13, 2022, where the main flow of Ukrainian refugees cross into Poland. The U.N. refugee agency says more than 2.5 million people, including more than a million children, have already fled Ukraine. It has become an unprecedented humanitarian crisis in Europe and the fastest refugee exodus since World War II. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption Ola, from left, Sascha and Tanja from the Ukrainian city of Schytomyr wait at the refugee center for refugees from Ukraine at the main train in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, March 13, 20-22. (Hannibal Hanschke/dpa via AP) Credit: Michael Hanschke Credit: Michael Hanschke Caption Ola, from left, Sascha and Tanja from the Ukrainian city of Schytomyr wait at the refugee center for refugees from Ukraine at the main train in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, March 13, 20-22. (Hannibal Hanschke/dpa via AP) Credit: Michael Hanschke Credit: Michael Hanschke

Caption People wait in the reception center for refugees from Ukraine at the main train station in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, March 13, 20-22. (Hannibal Hanschke/dpa via AP) Credit: Michael Hanschke Credit: Michael Hanschke Caption People wait in the reception center for refugees from Ukraine at the main train station in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, March 13, 20-22. (Hannibal Hanschke/dpa via AP) Credit: Michael Hanschke Credit: Michael Hanschke

Caption Leonid Katsiv, a 44-year-old Jewish man from Ukraine, has one of his children tie up his shoe lace at a center where the Social and Cultural Association of Jews in Poland is providing shelter and food to Jewish and non-Jewish refugees in Otwock, Poland, Saturday, March 12, 2022. Many Jews are among the more than 2.5 million refugees leaving Ukraine. International Jewish organizations have mobilized to help, working with local Jewish communities in Poland, Romania, Moldova and elsewhere to organize food, shelter, medical care and other assistance. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski) Credit: Czarek Sokolowski Credit: Czarek Sokolowski Caption Leonid Katsiv, a 44-year-old Jewish man from Ukraine, has one of his children tie up his shoe lace at a center where the Social and Cultural Association of Jews in Poland is providing shelter and food to Jewish and non-Jewish refugees in Otwock, Poland, Saturday, March 12, 2022. Many Jews are among the more than 2.5 million refugees leaving Ukraine. International Jewish organizations have mobilized to help, working with local Jewish communities in Poland, Romania, Moldova and elsewhere to organize food, shelter, medical care and other assistance. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski) Credit: Czarek Sokolowski Credit: Czarek Sokolowski

Caption A baby who fled Ukraine, is cared for by his mother at a refugee center in Korczowa, Poland, Sunday, March 13, 2022. Now in its third week, the war has forced more than 2.5 million people to flee Ukraine. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole) Credit: Daniel Cole Credit: Daniel Cole Caption A baby who fled Ukraine, is cared for by his mother at a refugee center in Korczowa, Poland, Sunday, March 13, 2022. Now in its third week, the war has forced more than 2.5 million people to flee Ukraine. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole) Credit: Daniel Cole Credit: Daniel Cole

Caption Kate who fled Ukraine reads a story to her 16 month daughter Dianna in a refugee center in Korczowa, Poland, on Sunday, March 13, 2022. Now in its third week, the war has forced more than 2.5 million people to flee Ukraine. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris) Credit: Petros Giannakouris Credit: Petros Giannakouris Caption Kate who fled Ukraine reads a story to her 16 month daughter Dianna in a refugee center in Korczowa, Poland, on Sunday, March 13, 2022. Now in its third week, the war has forced more than 2.5 million people to flee Ukraine. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris) Credit: Petros Giannakouris Credit: Petros Giannakouris