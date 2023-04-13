Ukraine, Romania, Moldova boost ties at security meeting

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba — who spoke to the Bucharest gathering by video link — called the war “a bleeding wound in the middle of Europe” and said a security network for countries in the region that “feel threatened by the maniac on the loose” must be sought.

"It's time to turn the Black Sea into what the Baltic Sea has become, a sea of NATO," Kuleba said, referring to Finland's recent admission to the NATO military alliance. He also called for a "resolute step forward" on the path to Ukraine's own NATO membership, a move that Western officials are wary of committing to.

After signing the trilateral declaration Thursday, Moldova’s Foreign Minister Nicu Popescu said that Moldova remains the target of “hybrid attempts to destabilize our country” and that the impact of Moscow's war is being “felt by every citizen” of non-NATO Moldova.

Moldova, which has faced a long series of crises over the past year including alleged Russia-backed destabilization plots, was granted European Union candidate status last June, the same day as Ukraine.

As well as addressing security issues, the Black Sea Security Conference held on Apr. 12-13 discussed topics including freedom of trade and the facilitation of energy transport routes.

Officials also discussed the importance of countering Russia's cyberwarfare efforts. Romania's Aurescu said Moscow is “orchestrating (attacks) against the region, against European and Allied states.”